COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of CSDXF opened at $1.02 on Friday. COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.16.

Get COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation alerts:

About COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services.

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.