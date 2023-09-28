Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,312 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $566.20. The stock had a trading volume of 635,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $572.18.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.37.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

