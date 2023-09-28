Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The company traded as high as $572.18 and last traded at $569.56, with a volume of 325850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $563.53.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $597.00 to $619.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.37.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $554.00 and a 200-day moving average of $524.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.79.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
