CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Stock Price Down 1.9%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter.

CreditRiskMonitor.com Company Profile

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of interactive business-to-business software-as-a-service (Saas) subscription products for corporate credit and procurement professionals in the United States. The company's products include CreditRiskMonitor product provides subscribers with unlimited usage and coverage of public and private companies, featuring multi-period spreads of financial reports and ratio analysis, credit risk scores, payment-behavior scores, trend reports, peer analysis, and credit limit recommendations, as well as up-to-date financial news screened specifically for materiality in credit evaluation; and SupplyChainMonitor, creates a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring.

