Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.64

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.64 and last traded at C$12.68, with a volume of 54910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.88.

CRR.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.65, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 4,450.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

