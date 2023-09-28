Cronos Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.81 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and $4.81 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00034392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026682 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00011267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

