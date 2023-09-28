Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.0% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $721,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,686,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in AbbVie by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

ABBV stock opened at $153.13 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.33 and its 200 day moving average is $147.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $270.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.79.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

