CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.25. 890,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,058,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

