D.B. Root & Company LLC Invests $283,000 in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,942 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $284,269,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,418,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.05.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $133.30 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.37 and a 52-week high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. Illumina’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.