D.B. Root & Company LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 0.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Members Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $263.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $299.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.42.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

