D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 1,184 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14,533.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $69.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

