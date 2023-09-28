Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.1% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $245.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.33. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $283.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

