Darrow Company Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2023

Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDXFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.38.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

