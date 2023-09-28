Darrow Company Inc. Purchases 1,586 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Darrow Company Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Darrow Company Inc. owned 0.16% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $13,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MOAT opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

