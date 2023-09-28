David Bullen Buys 19,047 Shares of Kinovo plc (LON:KINO) Stock

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report) insider David Bullen bought 19,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £9,904.44 ($12,094.81).

Kinovo Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of KINO opened at GBX 55.50 ($0.68) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £34.85 million, a P/E ratio of 925.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kinovo plc has a one year low of GBX 27 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 60 ($0.73). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KINO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Kinovo from GBX 60 ($0.73) to GBX 62 ($0.76) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Kinovo from GBX 60 ($0.73) to GBX 62 ($0.76) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

About Kinovo

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

