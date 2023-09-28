Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 118,390 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 313.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,390 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEMA. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,737,390,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 117.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JEMA stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $944.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

