Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 12,767 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ETN opened at $214.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $131.21 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

