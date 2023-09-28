Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 857,371 shares of company stock worth $21,025,565,827. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $549.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $530.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $601.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

