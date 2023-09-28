Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,116 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.9% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 36,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 22,049 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 326,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,248,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,026,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,018,435,850,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $98.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day moving average is $105.39.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

