Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $13 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,514 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,224 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.0% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

CRM stock opened at $202.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a PE ratio of 127.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $3,463,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,107 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,120.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 711,841 shares of company stock worth $155,120,222. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

