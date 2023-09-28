Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,112,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $869,600,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $537,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $196.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $194.05 and a one year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 48.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

