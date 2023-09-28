Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,621 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $1,613,597.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $120.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.56. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $76.22 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

