Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.61 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1,279.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $519,286,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,583 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $200,042,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after buying an additional 511,658 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,587,000 after buying an additional 486,163 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PH opened at $391.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $238.98 and a one year high of $428.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

