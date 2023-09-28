Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,801 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 610.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,816 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,738. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $263.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.42. The company has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

