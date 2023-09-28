Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,358 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,552 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 247.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 615.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 211,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $48.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

