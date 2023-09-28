Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.2% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $643.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $96.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $697.13 and a 200 day moving average of $680.96.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

