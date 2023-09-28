Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 143.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,287 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,752,000 after acquiring an additional 61,585 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.50 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

