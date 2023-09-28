Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $43.70 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.36 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

