Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE FE opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 197.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

