Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $29,855,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,411,000,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 106,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.20.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $121.82 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.31 and a 12-month high of $170.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

