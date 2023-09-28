Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,414 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $12.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

