Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $190.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.25 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.72.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

