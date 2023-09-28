Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes $3.92 Million Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $43.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

