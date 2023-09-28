DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 5.6% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $2.85 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00163218 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00051220 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026615 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00014161 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003750 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

