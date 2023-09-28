Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE DELL opened at $67.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $72.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 21,934 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 526,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after buying an additional 21,480 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

