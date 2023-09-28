Denali Advisors LLC Buys 6,500 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of HRL stock opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $49.73.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

