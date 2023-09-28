Denali Advisors LLC Increases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 968.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,975,000 after purchasing an additional 114,488 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, August 14th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $254.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.90. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.75 and a 12-month high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,311,510.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,219.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,311,510.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,219.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total value of $1,353,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,191.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,556,417. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

