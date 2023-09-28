Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 2,202 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $51,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $99.44 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,389,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,150 shares in the company, valued at $16,498,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $1,389,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,150 shares in the company, valued at $16,498,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total value of $58,502.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,945,781.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,355,766 shares of company stock worth $222,785,736. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

