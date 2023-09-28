Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Raised to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DWVYF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Derwent London from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,200 ($26.87) to GBX 2,040 ($24.91) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC cut Derwent London from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,372.50.

Derwent London Stock Performance

About Derwent London

OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $24.44 on Monday. Derwent London has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

