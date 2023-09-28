Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Raised to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2023

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYFFree Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DWVYF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Derwent London from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,200 ($26.87) to GBX 2,040 ($24.91) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC cut Derwent London from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,372.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DWVYF

Derwent London Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DWVYF opened at $24.44 on Monday. Derwent London has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65.

About Derwent London

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.