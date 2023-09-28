Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.32

Shares of Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 12100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.41.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative net margin of 29.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of C$7.91 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0097303 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Company Profile

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

