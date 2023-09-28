Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.89

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 81749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.11 million, a P/E ratio of -85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.49.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $146.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,264,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,264,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at about $928,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

