DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Gap Up to $16.53

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.53, but opened at $17.19. DigitalBridge Group shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 417,651 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.04.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $424.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.48 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. Research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 93.4% during the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,348,000 after buying an additional 996,333 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,990,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 891,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 483,398 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 32.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 719,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 177,134 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

