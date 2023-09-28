DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DBRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.95.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.04.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DigitalBridge Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $424.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.48 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 774.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

