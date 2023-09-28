DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.14

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $23.17, with a volume of 926864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America cut shares of DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

DigitalOcean Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $169.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.75 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $276,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,649,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren Jenson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $402,367.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,623. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

