Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $10,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 83.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares during the period. 25 LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 139,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 54,376 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 69,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 38,687 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 126.2% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 17,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DFCF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.24. 127,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,297. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.