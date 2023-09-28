Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stake Raised by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.3% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFAE opened at $22.41 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27.

