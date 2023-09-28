Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,698 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 52,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.