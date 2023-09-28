Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Acquired by 25 LLC

25 LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of 25 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $46.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.