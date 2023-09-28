Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

DFAT opened at $45.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.