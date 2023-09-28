Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Up 3.9%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.83. 15,819,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 24,614,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 9.5% during the second quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $27,404,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $979,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

